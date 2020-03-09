WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WesBanco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.52%.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,196,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 178,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.