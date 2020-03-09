Wood & Company Reaffirms Sell Rating for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Wood & Company reissued their sell rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,057,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,229,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $413,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,800,305. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,492,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 249,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,378,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.