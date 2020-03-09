Guggenheim Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $135.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $90.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.63.

ZM stock opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,429.18.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $872,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 50,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $5,047,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,550 shares of company stock valued at $42,250,651 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

