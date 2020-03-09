Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.63.

ZM opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,429.18. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $5,161,121.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,121.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,550 shares of company stock valued at $42,250,651 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after buying an additional 4,061,148 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after buying an additional 2,163,345 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,549,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after buying an additional 890,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after buying an additional 806,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

