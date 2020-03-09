Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $110.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZM. ValuEngine upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.63.

ZM opened at $114.32 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $129.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,429.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 491,550 shares of company stock worth $42,250,651.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $660,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

