ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $37.83 on Thursday. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

