Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens lowered Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a PE ratio of 1,429.18. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $129.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $744,034.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 42,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $4,499,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 237,327 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 491,550 shares of company stock valued at $42,250,651.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

