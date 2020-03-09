Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZM. ValuEngine raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.63.

Shares of ZM opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $129.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,429.18.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $744,034.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,550 shares of company stock worth $42,250,651 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,148 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,345 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $77,549,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after acquiring an additional 806,897 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

