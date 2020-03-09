Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $90.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM stock opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,429.18. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $129.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $744,034.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,550 shares of company stock valued at $42,250,651.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,148 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 721.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,463,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,345 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $77,549,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,812,000 after acquiring an additional 806,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.