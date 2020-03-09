Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on YJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yunji from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yunji presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

YJ stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Yunji has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YJ. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Yunji during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yunji during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Yunji by 629.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 185,121 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

