Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $87.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.63.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,429.18. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $872,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $744,034.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,550 shares of company stock valued at $42,250,651 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

