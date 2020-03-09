New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Agenus worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGEN. State Street Corp raised its position in Agenus by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 68.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Agenus by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 48,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 39.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.55. Agenus Inc has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGEN. BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

