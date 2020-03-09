New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 30,200 Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Gulfport Energy worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,215,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after buying an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 86.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 605,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,674,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 242,613 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPOR shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $90.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Gulfport Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $8.24.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $281.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

