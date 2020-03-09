American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American National BankShares were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in American National BankShares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in American National BankShares during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in American National BankShares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American National BankShares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

American National BankShares stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American National BankShares Inc has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $323.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In related news, EVP Edward C. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

American National BankShares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.