Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,860 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sun Life Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

