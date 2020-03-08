Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,803 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,803 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after purchasing an additional 259,033 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,876,000 after purchasing an additional 206,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 634,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average is $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

