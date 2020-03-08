Citigroup Inc. Buys 243,403 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,556 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,965,000 after buying an additional 963,447 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,343,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 881,221 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 914,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 706,449 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,772,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

