Citigroup Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,542 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 722,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

