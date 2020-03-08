Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

