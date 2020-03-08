Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,803 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 121,525 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE:FR opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

