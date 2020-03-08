Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,066 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,281,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.43 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sun Life Financial Inc Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.
Sun Life Financial Inc Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,803 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co.
Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,803 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co.
Citigroup Inc. Buys 243,403 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Buys 243,403 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Citigroup Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd.
Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd.
Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,803 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,803 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report