Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,066 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,281,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.43 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

