American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,013 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 488,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,656,848.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $814,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,570.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

