Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,590 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS opened at $279.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.74 and a 200 day moving average of $268.42. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.