Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 614.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,006 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Credicorp worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

BAP stock opened at $186.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $175.04 and a one year high of $252.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.46.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

