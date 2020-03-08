Citigroup Inc. Sells 133,643 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,643 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $31.07.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.