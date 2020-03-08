Citigroup Inc. Has $11.54 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,079 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of LPL Financial worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LPL Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in LPL Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,734.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

LPL Financial stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

