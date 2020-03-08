Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 2,588.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,002 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.45% of William Lyon Homes worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $7,042,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLH opened at $24.37 on Friday. William Lyon Homes has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

