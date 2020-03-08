Credit Agricole S A Purchases 97 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,031.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average of $125.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

