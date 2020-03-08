Citigroup Inc. Has $11.05 Million Stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.32% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter worth $565,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 774.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 481,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 426,726 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 959,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 116,477 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 293,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.16. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

