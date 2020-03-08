Citigroup Inc. Acquires 52,021 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of National Retail Properties worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NNN opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.25. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

