Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 5,964.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055,136 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Cision worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CISN. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cision in the fourth quarter valued at $11,605,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cision by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,724,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 765,593 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cision by 655.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 624,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 541,671 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cision in the fourth quarter valued at $5,321,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Cision in the fourth quarter valued at $4,429,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CISN. ValuEngine raised Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cision in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of CISN stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. Cision Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

