Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 83.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 101.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 33,596 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $362.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.31. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.31 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.48.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

