Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $707.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $683.08 and its 200 day moving average is $616.22. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $450.41 and a twelve month high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.