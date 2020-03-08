Credit Agricole S A Buys Shares of 1,000 Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $29.08 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

