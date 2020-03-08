Credit Agricole S A Makes New $170,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

BATS ECH opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

