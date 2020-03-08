Credit Agricole S A Has $50,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Walmart by 1,633.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1,562.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 581,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 546,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23. The stock has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

