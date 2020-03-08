Credit Agricole S A Acquires New Stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter valued at $1,416,000.

Shares of XP opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.08. XP Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $43.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

