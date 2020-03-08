Credit Agricole S A Invests $31,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $137.20 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.