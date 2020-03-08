Credit Agricole S A Buys Shares of 2,000 GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in GrubHub by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in GrubHub by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in GrubHub by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

NYSE GRUB opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.13 and a beta of 1.14.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $160,672.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $915,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,425 shares of company stock worth $1,916,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRUB. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

GrubHub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

