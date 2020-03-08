Credit Agricole S A Trims Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,690 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.93.

Webster Financial stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

