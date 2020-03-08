Credit Agricole S A Invests $281,000 in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,082 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,647 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cree by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cree by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CREE opened at $43.89 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cree in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Charter Equity started coverage on Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

