Credit Agricole S A Lowers Position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,375 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBKC. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBKC opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

