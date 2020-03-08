1,290 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,429,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,623,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of TCOM opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.24. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

