Credit Agricole S A Acquires New Position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Telefonica by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Telefonica by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Telefonica by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefonica alerts:

TEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Telefonica S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.