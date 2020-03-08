Credit Agricole S A Buys Shares of 22,500 Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.16% of Gevo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEVO opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. Gevo Inc has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

