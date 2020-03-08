Credit Agricole S A Purchases New Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $6,533,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 3,788.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Banco Bradesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

