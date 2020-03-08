United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Holdings Reduced by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,016 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $7.08 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

