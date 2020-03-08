Credit Agricole S A Sells 16,160 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

