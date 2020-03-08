Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,450,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,999,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

