Credit Agricole S A Sells 16,865 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Globant were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Globant by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Globant by 7.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Globant during the third quarter valued at $270,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 87.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 143,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 67,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Globant during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Shares of GLOB opened at $110.51 on Friday. Globant SA has a twelve month low of $67.60 and a twelve month high of $141.67. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

